Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Star Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $427.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

