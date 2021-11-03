GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Down 21.9% in October

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 634,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ GLYC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,090. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.90.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

