Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,099. Global SPAC Partners has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $15,824,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $7,814,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Global SPAC Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 568,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,225 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,956,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,956,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

