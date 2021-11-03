Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GPAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 2,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,738. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 15.9% during the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 173,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,777 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

