Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0519

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Gifto has a total market cap of $39.95 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00051457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.96 or 0.00220239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00096833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004172 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

