Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering decreased their target price on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.43.

GEI opened at C$24.25 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 37.83.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1395395 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

