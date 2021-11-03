Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.29.

Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.71. 257,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 36.99. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1395395 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

