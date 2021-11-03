Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,983 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 139.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACI. MKM Partners raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

