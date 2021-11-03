Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of OptimizeRx worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 803.17 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,817,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

