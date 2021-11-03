Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.57 Million Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $17,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,782,000 after buying an additional 33,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,626,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,537,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.25.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

