Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,224 shares of company stock valued at $815,860 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 57,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,871,000 after buying an additional 304,251 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gentex by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,084,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,062,000 after purchasing an additional 255,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,081. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. Gentex has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

