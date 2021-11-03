GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $40.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

