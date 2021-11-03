GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.49.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GATX by 222.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in GATX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in GATX by 19.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in GATX by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,525,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter.

GATX stock opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.96. GATX has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GATX will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

