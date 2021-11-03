GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in GameStop by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop stock traded up $10.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.76. The stock had a trading volume of 529,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,968. GameStop has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -223.16 and a beta of -2.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.