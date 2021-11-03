GAMB One Day Trading Volume Tops $261,353.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $15.12 million and approximately $261,353.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00051133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00220857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00097301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004169 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.