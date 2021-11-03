Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Announces Earnings Results

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Shares of GAIA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 104,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,308. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
