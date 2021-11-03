Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Announces Earnings Results

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of GAIA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 104,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,308. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 3,131.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Gaia worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

