FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $55.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $287,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,084.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242,565 shares of company stock valued at $439,145,361 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

