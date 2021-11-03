FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Seagen Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Seagen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.59 EPS.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $180.49 on Monday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.03.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,127 shares of company stock valued at $23,510,533. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

