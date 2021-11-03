Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $15.85

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $14.90. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 10,589 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YMM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.