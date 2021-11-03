Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $16.94 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Frax Share has a market cap of $274.63 million and $29.83 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for $16.94 or 0.00026934 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00080136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00074270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,039.91 or 1.00215745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,556.99 or 0.07244338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.