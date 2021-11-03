Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

FPRUY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

FPRUY opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.15. Fraport has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.