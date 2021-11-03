Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

FPRUY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Fraport alerts:

FPRUY opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.15. Fraport has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.