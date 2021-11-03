Frank Slootman Sells 10,322 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.52, for a total value of $3,649,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $14,591,734.36.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total value of $21,165,177.78.

On Monday, September 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82.

On Thursday, August 26th, Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16.

On Friday, August 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.36. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

