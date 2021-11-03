Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $121.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $116.75.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

