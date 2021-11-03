FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Cap Achieves $23.59 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $23.59 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00220753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00097776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004231 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.