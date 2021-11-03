Font Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Font coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003547 BTC on major exchanges. Font has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $3,806.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Font has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Font alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00050557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00225230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00099142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Font

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.