Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.40

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.40 and last traded at $64.14, with a volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.86.

FOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 741,151 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

