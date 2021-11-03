Fmr LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

