Fmr LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $431.66 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $301.73 and a 12 month high of $432.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.83.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

