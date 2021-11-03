Fmr LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $104,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after buying an additional 625,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 157.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after buying an additional 505,692 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,073,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,822.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $98.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,347,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

