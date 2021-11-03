Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,019,864 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 10,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

