Fmr LLC Buys 41,478 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 3,271.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,478 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AdvanSix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 32.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

ASIX opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

