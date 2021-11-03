Fmr LLC Buys 4,100 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,115 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 226,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLG opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

