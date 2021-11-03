Fmr LLC Acquires Shares of 187,500 Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPHM. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $44,662,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $22,478,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,704,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

RPHM opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CFO Vineet R. Jindal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory J. Flesher bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $119,825 in the last ninety days.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

