Fmr LLC Acquires 2,585 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,050,000 after buying an additional 322,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,746,000 after acquiring an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,031.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 63,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

