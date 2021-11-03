FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

FMC traded up $11.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,091. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Mizuho started coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

