FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 833,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.22.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 102.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

