FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 833,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.22.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FMC by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.