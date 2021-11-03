First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.34

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.34 and last traded at $133.02, with a volume of 1004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXL. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 382.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 69.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

