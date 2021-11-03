First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

FQVLF traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,720. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

