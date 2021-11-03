First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.29

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.29 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 1539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $806.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.95.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

