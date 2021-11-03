First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $57.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.82.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 567,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $59.67.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.