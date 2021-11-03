First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) is Northwood Liquid Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 578,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,821 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises approximately 6.6% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northwood Liquid Management LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $30,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after buying an additional 351,355 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 206.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 672,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,119,000 after acquiring an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 543.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 86,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.29. 11,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,099. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

