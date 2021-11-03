First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHB. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 305,348 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 16.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $6,398,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,179. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.