First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Up to $26.61

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.61, but opened at $27.65. First Foundation shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 403 shares.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.44.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,580.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 190,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 505,668 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

