First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

FA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE FA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. 424,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,183. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.89.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,725,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,836,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

