First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.
FA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of NYSE FA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. 424,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,183. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.89.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,725,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,836,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
