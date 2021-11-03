FinecoBank Banca Fineco’s (FCBBF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.
About FinecoBank Banca Fineco
