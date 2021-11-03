FinecoBank Banca Fineco’s (FCBBF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

