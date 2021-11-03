Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126,200 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 1.9% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $41,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450,350 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 57,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 281,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $109.32. 65,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average is $137.13. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 779.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

