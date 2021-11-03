Fear NFTs (FEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00084760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00074120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00101828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,927.32 or 0.99854165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,562.15 or 0.07239305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.