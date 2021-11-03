FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Hits One Day Volume of $6.20 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $14.56 or 0.00023434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $51.69 million and $6.20 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00220753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00097776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004231 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,021 coins. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

