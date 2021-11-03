Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Cut by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 50,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management increased its position in Facebook by 38.6% in the first quarter. III Capital Management now owns 6,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $327.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,105,556. The company has a market cap of $923.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.48. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Truist lowered their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,274,858 shares of company stock valued at $806,516,037 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

